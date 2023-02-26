Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 7.1% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter worth about $660,000. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.0% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 147.1% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 16,377 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 0.5 %

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $53.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $46.69 and a 12 month high of $60.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of -65.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.86.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -185.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.09.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.