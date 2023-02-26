Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,800 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.17% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,696,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,084,000 after purchasing an additional 567,015 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,740,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,834,000 after purchasing an additional 182,269 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,036,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,037,000 after purchasing an additional 662,640 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,755,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,809,000 after purchasing an additional 69,485 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,537,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.21.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $20.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average of $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. This is a boost from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.89%.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,543.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

