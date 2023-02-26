MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. reduced its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,466 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 155.7% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in MSA Safety by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 698,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,362,000 after acquiring an additional 113,196 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 109,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,020,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in MSA Safety by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 694,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,866,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the third quarter valued at about $148,660,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSA has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on MSA Safety from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MSA Safety from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MSA Safety from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

MSA Safety Stock Performance

Shares of MSA opened at $134.45 on Friday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $108.75 and a 1 year high of $146.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.54.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $443.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.88 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.35%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.