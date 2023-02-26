Aviva PLC Buys 1,500 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 67.8% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 166,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 67,456 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 73,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $26,540,000. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 195.8% in the third quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 1,929,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,414,000 after buying an additional 1,277,247 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of DQ opened at $44.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.93. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $77.18.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

