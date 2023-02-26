Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EDIT. Oppenheimer cut Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Editas Medicine from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Editas Medicine from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday.

Insider Transactions at Editas Medicine

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 4,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $41,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,269.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $26,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,955.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 4,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $41,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,243 shares in the company, valued at $737,269.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,175 shares of company stock valued at $86,572. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $624.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.66. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $21.59.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 50.28% and a negative net margin of 1,118.32%. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9).

