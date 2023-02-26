Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Constellium from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Constellium from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Constellium in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Constellium Stock Performance

Shares of CSTM stock opened at $15.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.97. Constellium has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average of $12.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellium

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 53.55% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellium will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Constellium by 307.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Constellium by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellium by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Constellium by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Constellium

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

