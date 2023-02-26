Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Constellium from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Constellium from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Constellium in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.75.
Constellium Stock Performance
Shares of CSTM stock opened at $15.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.97. Constellium has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average of $12.70.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellium
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Constellium by 307.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Constellium by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellium by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Constellium by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Constellium
Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Constellium (CSTM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.