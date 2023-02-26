Christopher Dinsmore Sells 6,291 Shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Stock

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 6,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $10,946.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,901.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christopher Dinsmore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,138 shares of Kronos Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $16,539.78.

Shares of KRON opened at $1.67 on Friday. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $8.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Kronos Bio by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 20,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 11,531 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Kronos Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

KRON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Kronos Bio from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Kronos Bio from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Kronos Bio from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

