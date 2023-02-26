Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (GAINN) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 13th

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Stock Performance

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 stock opened at $23.59 on Friday. Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 has a 1-year low of $22.21 and a 1-year high of $25.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.36.

