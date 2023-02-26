Gildan Activewear’s (GIL) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TD Securities cut Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.50.

Gildan Activewear Stock Down 2.5 %

GIL opened at $31.33 on Thursday. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $39.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.42 and a 200-day moving average of $29.77.

Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 180.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 255.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 311.9% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gildan Activewear

(Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

Read More

