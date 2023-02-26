MML Investors Services LLC Has $3.02 Million Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 231.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,997 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3,477.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.20. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.96 and a fifty-two week high of $100.47.

