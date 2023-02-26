MML Investors Services LLC Has $3.04 Million Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,081 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb by 326.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in Airbnb by 65.8% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 96.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 144.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total transaction of $978,387.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,509,485.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,023,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total value of $978,387.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,087 shares in the company, valued at $9,509,485.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 661,296 shares of company stock valued at $76,835,781 over the last ninety days. 32.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Airbnb Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Airbnb from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Airbnb from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.41.

Shares of ABNB opened at $122.78 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $179.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.14. The firm has a market cap of $78.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

