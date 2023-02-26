EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stock Position Increased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 443.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM stock opened at $306.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.56. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $462.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $339.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $360.51.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $399.00 to $391.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

