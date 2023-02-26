MML Investors Services LLC Buys 1,684 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. W Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 638.1% in the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 25,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after buying an additional 21,716 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after buying an additional 16,948 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 29,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

OEF opened at $177.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.29 and a 200-day moving average of $176.86. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $157.57 and a 52 week high of $213.25.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.