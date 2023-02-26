MML Investors Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 236.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 142.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $49,701,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $428.44 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $488.23. The stock has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $434.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.67.

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

