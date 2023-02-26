MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth about $398,000. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 70,778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 19,446 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 121,877 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,450,000 after purchasing an additional 25,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL opened at $125.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.99. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $104.76 and a 12 month high of $144.98.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research cut TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,701,820.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

