MML Investors Services LLC Increases Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,394 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 177.1% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANSS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.17.

Insider Activity

ANSYS Stock Performance

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $291.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.64, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $257.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.60. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $333.83.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

Featured Articles

