MML Investors Services LLC Has $3.21 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 22.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,756,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,939,000 after purchasing an additional 691,053 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 18,796.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 432,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 430,250 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,142,000 after acquiring an additional 173,139 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Cummins by 33.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 569,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,946,000 after acquiring an additional 141,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 18.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 898,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,830,000 after acquiring an additional 139,442 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cummins Trading Down 1.4 %

In other news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,156.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $1,524,523.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $244.11 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $259.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.24.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.56%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.