MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 14,106 Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,106 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 86,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 31,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 149,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares during the period.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PFXF stock opened at $17.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.67. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $16.23 and a 1-year high of $20.65.

