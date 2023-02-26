MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 213.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,308 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,294,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,897,000 after acquiring an additional 170,732 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,849,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,441,000 after buying an additional 52,648 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 6,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 266.2% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 179,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,639,000 after buying an additional 130,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 0.8 %

FE opened at $39.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.42. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FE. Bank of America downgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

