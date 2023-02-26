MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 799 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 9,307 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 385,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $139.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.65. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.64.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $8,212,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,126,633.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $8,212,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,126,633.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total transaction of $40,155.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,627,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,778,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 448,144 shares of company stock worth $82,049,822 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink lowered Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moderna from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Moderna from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.31.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

