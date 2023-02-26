MML Investors Services LLC Increases Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,058 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,096 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,393 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 126,568 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,878,940 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,619,000 after acquiring an additional 31,242 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 49,472 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 28,980 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,629,919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $52,457,000 after acquiring an additional 518,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VOD. Bank of America upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 115 ($1.38) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 215 ($2.59) to GBX 195 ($2.35) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 97 ($1.17) to GBX 95 ($1.14) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.71.

Shares of VOD opened at $11.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $18.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.76.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

