MML Investors Services LLC Has $3.40 Million Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,394 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.31% of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,083,000 after acquiring an additional 11,783 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 58.5% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 51,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 19,043 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $909,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of IMCG opened at $57.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.51. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $48.44 and a 12 month high of $66.44.

About iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

