MML Investors Services LLC Sells 264 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Equinix by 1.2% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Equinix by 10.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 1.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 1.2% during the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 7.2% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQIX. Cowen upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $784.32.

Insider Activity

Equinix Price Performance

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total transaction of $5,212,188.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,726,363.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total value of $5,212,188.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,726,363.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.12, for a total transaction of $166,622.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,015 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,446.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,697 shares of company stock worth $11,770,596 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $684.80 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $776.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.52 billion, a PE ratio of 89.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $701.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $652.76.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.22 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.46%.

Equinix Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

