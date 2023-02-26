MML Investors Services LLC Has $3.36 Million Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.24% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 11,560.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter worth $169,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PCY opened at $18.98 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.64.

