MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 33,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 36,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,920,000 after acquiring an additional 27,863 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $821,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $244.84 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $213.73 and a 1-year high of $317.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.52.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

