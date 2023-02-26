MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $1,662,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 49.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 59.9% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 40,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after purchasing an additional 15,053 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.4% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.09.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $483.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $419.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.35. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.69 and a fifty-two week high of $541.39. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 5,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $1,906,938.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 248,904 shares in the company, valued at $85,861,923.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director James C. Moyer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $15,461,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,938 shares in the company, valued at $16,596,825.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 5,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $1,906,938.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 248,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,861,923.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,605 shares of company stock worth $60,475,175. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

