T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,546 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 299.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 232,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

TMUS opened at $144.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.06 and a 200-day moving average of $143.94. The company has a market capitalization of $176.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.10, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.91 and a 1-year high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total value of $510,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,108,665.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,416,873.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $510,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,108,665.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,881 shares of company stock valued at $2,918,035. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

