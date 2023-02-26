MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 13,068 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,068 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth about $2,038,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 440.1% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 132.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $62,043.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,921.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $531,969.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,968,759.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $62,043.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,921.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,264 shares of company stock worth $1,194,758 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IRM shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.80.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $52.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.55. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.00%.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

