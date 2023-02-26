MML Investors Services LLC Has $3.32 Million Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,305,534,000 after acquiring an additional 30,476 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 996,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,730,000 after buying an additional 229,859 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 775,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,582,000 after buying an additional 193,896 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 392,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $163,934,000 after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 379,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,768,000 after buying an additional 61,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

BIO stock opened at $480.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.92. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.63 and a 12 month high of $651.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $450.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $440.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $730.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.01 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 129.66%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $664.75.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

