Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $200.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NVDA. Susquehanna boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen upped their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $237.68.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.6 %

NVDA opened at $232.86 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $289.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.48 and its 200-day moving average is $160.56. The company has a market capitalization of $579.82 billion, a PE ratio of 133.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.79.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257 in the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $929,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.