JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $250.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on NVIDIA from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $237.68.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $232.86 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $289.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.48 and a 200-day moving average of $160.56. The firm has a market cap of $579.82 billion, a PE ratio of 133.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.79.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 9.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $19,195,000. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

