Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.03

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.03 and traded as high as $1.61. Yunhong CTI shares last traded at $1.51, with a volume of 10,659 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Yunhong CTI Trading Down 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. The firm’s products include Novelty Products and Flexible Films. The Novelty Products consist principally of foil and latex balloons and other inflatable toy items. The Flexible Film products include food and other commercial and packaging applications.

