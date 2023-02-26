AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.29

Shares of AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.29 and traded as high as $12.65. AstroNova shares last traded at $12.42, with a volume of 1,852 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

AstroNova Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $91.29 million, a PE ratio of 155.27 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AstroNova ( NASDAQ:ALOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.41 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 0.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALOT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AstroNova by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of AstroNova by 7.8% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 146,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 181,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

