E.On (FRA:EOAN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.06

E.On Se (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €9.06 ($9.64) and traded as high as €10.44 ($11.10). E.On shares last traded at €10.42 ($11.09), with a volume of 4,942,900 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EOAN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.70) price target on E.On in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group set a €9.75 ($10.37) target price on E.On in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($10.64) price target on E.On in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($11.17) price objective on E.On in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($10.11) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, January 9th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is €9.06.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

