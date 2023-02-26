Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $18.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an in-line rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. R. F. Lafferty cut their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lucid Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.57.

NASDAQ LCID opened at $8.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.84. Lucid Group has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $29.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.08.

In other Lucid Group news, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $107,759.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,261,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,814,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $107,759.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,261,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,814,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Public Investment Fund purchased 85,712,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $915,411,411.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100,965,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,758,308,357.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 62.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCID. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

