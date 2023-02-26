The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Hershey by 2,693.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,559 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 20.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,931,000 after buying an additional 611,100 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its position in shares of Hershey by 185.9% during the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 621,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,115,000 after buying an additional 404,423 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 55.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 960,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,756,000 after buying an additional 342,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Hershey by 136.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 567,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,034,000 after purchasing an additional 327,965 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.23.

In other news, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $521,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,689.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total value of $357,406.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,478.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total value of $521,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,689.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,573 shares of company stock worth $7,625,396. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $239.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $230.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $198.02 and a 1-year high of $244.38.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.01%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

