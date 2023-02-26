MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 97,451 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 269.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,451 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2,023.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 589.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

EWU stock opened at $32.25 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $25.36 and a 12 month high of $34.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.09.

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

