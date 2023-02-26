MML Investors Services LLC Has $3.51 Million Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,373 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in National Grid by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in National Grid by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in National Grid by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in National Grid by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 9,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $63.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.60. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $80.20.

Several research analysts recently commented on NGG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($12.28) to GBX 1,070 ($12.89) in a report on Friday, January 13th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,106.67.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

