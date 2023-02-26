MML Investors Services LLC Has $3.56 Million Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,693 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Block by 63.6% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 216,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,286,000 after acquiring an additional 84,008 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Block by 42,272.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 24,941 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Block by 8.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 42,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Block by 0.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 129,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the third quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Block from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Block from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Block to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Block Stock Up 4.3 %

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $2,247,367.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,579,437.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $2,247,367.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,579,437.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $66,336.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,217.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 272,698 shares of company stock worth $19,465,562 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ opened at $77.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $149.00.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.