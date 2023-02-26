MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 67,431 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 67,431 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 215.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $34.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.85. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $41.12.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

