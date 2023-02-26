MML Investors Services LLC Has $3.64 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 4.7% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.0% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 39.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% during the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.13.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $158.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $185.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.50%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

