MML Investors Services LLC Has $3.60 Million Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,812,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,428.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,065.55 and a 12 month high of $1,609.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,504.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,365.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $0.47. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 10,609.85% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44.1 EPS for the current year.

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,450.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,892 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,550.37, for a total value of $2,933,300.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,596,813. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,892 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,550.37, for a total value of $2,933,300.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,596,813. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total value of $730,287.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,769.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,366 shares of company stock valued at $31,328,111 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.