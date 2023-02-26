Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,705,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,995 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $44,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MLCO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 103.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Trading Down 2.2 %

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

NASDAQ MLCO opened at $12.04 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $14.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

