MML Investors Services LLC Has $3.69 Million Position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,869 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.98% of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 486.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 25.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 179,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 36,612 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 61,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

FLGB stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.53. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $25.94.

