Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 951,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210,512 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $43,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 7.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,247,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,748 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 70.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,928,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739,986 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,790,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,253,000 after purchasing an additional 396,726 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 63.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,397 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 24.9% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,100,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,621,000 after purchasing an additional 618,203 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $45.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.45. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $63.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.80.

OVV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.74.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

