MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,259 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Snowflake from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Snowflake from $248.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Snowflake from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.10.

Insider Activity

Snowflake Price Performance

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $186,935.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,011 shares in the company, valued at $18,966,038.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,866.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $186,935.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,966,038.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 202,035 shares of company stock worth $30,642,171 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $148.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.26 and a 200-day moving average of $157.87. The company has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a PE ratio of -64.82 and a beta of 0.76. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $275.89.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $557.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.81 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

See Also

