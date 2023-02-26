MML Investors Services LLC Has $3.74 Million Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Waste Connections by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth $1,150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,284,000 after purchasing an additional 250,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on WCN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.75.

NYSE:WCN opened at $134.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.50 and a 12 month high of $148.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.57.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

