MML Investors Services LLC Sells 187 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 183,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 46,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 121,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $84.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.37. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.31 and a 52-week high of $100.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.26.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.97 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,321,587.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.29.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

