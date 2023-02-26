Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 329,000 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,889,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Hostess Brands worth $43,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 122,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 311.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,037,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,046,000 after purchasing an additional 229,103 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $24.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.05. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $339.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWNK shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess ?, Dolly Madison ?, Cloverhill ?, Big Texas ?, and Voortman ? brands.

