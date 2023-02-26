MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 29,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 26,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $23.18 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $21.53 and a 52 week high of $24.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average of $22.66.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.